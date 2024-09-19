Altrius Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 614,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,279,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,007,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.87 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

