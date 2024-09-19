Altrius Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in TotalEnergies by 38.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 144,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $2,401,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.