Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 1,685 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Sanofi comprises 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sanofi by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,803,000 after acquiring an additional 246,224 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,950,000 after purchasing an additional 673,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

