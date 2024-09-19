Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

PSX stock opened at $130.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average is $143.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.