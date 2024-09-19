Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $788,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

