Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 197 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 694,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,832,000 after acquiring an additional 62,965 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,135,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,348,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.04 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

