Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.33.

Altus Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE AIF traded up C$0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.53. 24,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.55. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.71104 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

