Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 17,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 23,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.60.
Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of C$14.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.356383 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Alvopetro Energy
About Alvopetro Energy
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
