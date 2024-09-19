Amalgamated Bank Has $12.73 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,670,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after purchasing an additional 990,615 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,304,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $103.70 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

