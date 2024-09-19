Amalgamated Bank Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $860.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $859.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $774.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total transaction of $2,149,811.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total transaction of $2,149,811.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

