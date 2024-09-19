Amalgamated Bank Has $9.76 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

CSL stock opened at $425.32 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $443.87. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.61.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.