Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

DexCom Trading Up 0.8 %

DexCom stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.