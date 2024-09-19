Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,954,404,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,133.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,108.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,071.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

