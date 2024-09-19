Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,125 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 386.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 39,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $239.72 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

