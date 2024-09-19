Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,275 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 919,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,749,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,427,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB opened at $141.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

