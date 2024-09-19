Amanda Brown Buys 10,000 Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Brown bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £74,100 ($97,886.39).
Entain Price Performance
Shares of LON ENT traded up GBX 14.20 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 750.40 ($9.91). The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,958. The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,172.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 632.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 705.99. Entain Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 498.50 ($6.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,115 ($14.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96.
Entain Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,968.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Entain Company Profile
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
