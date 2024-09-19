Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,323,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $449,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 28,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,306,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

