Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.