Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.