Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 806,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 184,300 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $155,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.49.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

