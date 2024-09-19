Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

