Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 2.3%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $190.94 and last traded at $190.68. Approximately 9,174,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 41,859,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.71 and a 200 day moving average of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,926,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

