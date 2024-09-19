Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ambac Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ambac Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ambac Financial Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMBC opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambac Financial Group news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak bought 5,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 116,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,699. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $270,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,016 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.