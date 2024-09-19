Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ambac Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMBC. StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm raised Ambac Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AMBC opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $529.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CFO David Trick acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak purchased 5,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Trick acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 34,800 shares of company stock worth $377,016 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 199,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 68,959 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 45,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

