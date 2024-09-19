Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 483 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $25,859.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 443,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,495,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1,181.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

