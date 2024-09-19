Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Santo Carlini Purchases 61,399 Shares

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Free Report) insider Santo Carlini acquired 61,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$10,806.22 ($7,301.50).

Ambertech Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.15.

Get Ambertech alerts:

About Ambertech

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ambertech Limited operates as a technology equipment distribution company in in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The Retail segment distributes home entertainment solutions, including home theatre products to dealers. The Integrated Solutions segment distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambertech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambertech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.