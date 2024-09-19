AMCON Distributing (DIT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN: DIT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/18/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $134.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $119.34 and a twelve month high of $210.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

