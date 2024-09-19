Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Amcor accounts for 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Amcor worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 70,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 20.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 449,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amcor by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Amcor by 364.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in Amcor by 28.9% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.