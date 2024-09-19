Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.00

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 52.75 ($0.70), with a volume of 169333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.40 ($0.69).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £160.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.74.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 4,117.65%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

