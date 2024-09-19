Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Amedisys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMED stock opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -151.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.