American Century Companies Inc. Sells 28,523 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,523 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.25% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $25,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $188,138,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,358,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,271.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,793,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,265.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,235.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,032.46. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $614.22 and a 1 year high of $1,376.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

