American Century Companies Inc. Sells 6,088 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.57% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $26,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $241,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,501,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,967,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,687.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,752.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,762.43. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,401.01 and a 12 month high of $1,899.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.44.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.