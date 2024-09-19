American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.13. 153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

