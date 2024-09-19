American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:AHR opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
