American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,204,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 1,239,201 shares.The stock last traded at $24.70 and had previously closed at $24.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,970,000 after purchasing an additional 157,762 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $42,337,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after buying an additional 290,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

