American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.08% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $146,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,854 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after buying an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,199,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.6 %

AMH opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

