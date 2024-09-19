American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $41.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,854 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after buying an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.