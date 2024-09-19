American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Up 11.1%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. 170,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 67,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.40 to C$0.33 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$49.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

