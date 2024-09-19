American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 59,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Outdoor Brands

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $259,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.37.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.