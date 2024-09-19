American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $230.04 and last traded at $230.42. Approximately 399,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,299,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.29.

The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $729,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,705,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,206,000 after purchasing an additional 302,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

