Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.18

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.25). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares trading hands.
Amerisur Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.31 million and a P/E ratio of -47.95.
About Amerisur Resources
Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amerisur Resources
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.