AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $50,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AME opened at $169.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.45. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

