Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading 30.7% Higher

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) traded up 30.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01). 3,775,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,720,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £3.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.25.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

