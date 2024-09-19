AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,468,000 after buying an additional 37,760 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 734,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

AMN opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

