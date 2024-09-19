Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MJ opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

