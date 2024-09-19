Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) is LJI Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,324 shares during the quarter. Amplify High Income ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amplify High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $166,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

YYY stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47. Amplify High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

