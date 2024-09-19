Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.04

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $40.89, with a volume of 24353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Busey Bank bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the second quarter worth $226,000.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

