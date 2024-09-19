Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 328,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,954.0 days.
Ampol Price Performance
Shares of CTXAF stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. Ampol has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $23.51.
Ampol Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ampol
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.