AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) Short Interest Update

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 832,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

AMTD Digital Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMTD Digital stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 68,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. AMTD Digital has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.18.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

