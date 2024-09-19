Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR):

9/19/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/16/2024 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

9/3/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $205.00.

8/8/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

8/8/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $217.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/7/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $188.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $193.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

8/7/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $197.00 to $187.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $183.00.

7/29/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $242.00.

7/22/2024 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

BLDR stock traded up $7.60 on Thursday, reaching $202.12. 1,443,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,898. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average of $170.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 54,557 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,041 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

